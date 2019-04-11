Liverpool battling with PSG, Dortmund for £40m-rated Ajax winger

Liverpool will tussle with Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Everton in the race to sign Ajax winger David Neres, according to a report.

The 22-year-old, who moved to Amsterdam in January 2017, has become a key part of the Dutch side this season with 12 goals and 15 assists in 44 appearances.

Neres’s latest important contribution came in the form of a sensational curling effort to cancel out Cristiano Ronaldo’s header in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Juventus.

According to Italian publication Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain are tracking the winger’s progress and will continue to do so before making their interest in the player concrete.

Liverpool also allegedly believe Neres could be an ideal attacking addition to their squad this summer, with Daniel Sturridge likely to depart upon the expiration of his contract.

However, the source adds that while neither the Reds or the French champions have confirmed their interest, Everton have added their name to the list of potential destinations for the Brazilian.

An earlier report claimed that Borussia Dortmund were looking at Neres as a replacement for Jadon Sancho – should the English youngster leave in the summer – and Mercato now claims that the Bundesliga club have submitted a £40m bid for the forward.

Neres, whose current Ajax deal runs until 2022, has scored eight goals and assisted 11 others in the Erividise.

