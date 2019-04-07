Liverpool considering former Man Utd flop to replace £196m forward

Liverpool are reportedly considering former Manchester United man Memphis Depay to replace Sadio Mane, should he leave this summer.

The 25-year-old Dutch winger struggled to nail down a regular starting spot during his ill-fated spell at Old Trafford, but that hasn’t put him off the idea of coming back to England to prove himself again.

Memphis has had no difficulties in adapting to life in France’s Ligue 1, scoring 35 goals in 106 games for Lyon, who he joined from United in 2017.

He is under contract there until 2021, but has admitted he would like to make the step up to a bigger club, and according to the Metro he has caught the eye of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Premier League leaders are keeping a close eye on Depay amid reports last month that Zidane had earmarked Mane as the star man he wants this summer

However, a report then emerged stating that the Reds have apparently told Real it will cost a huge £196million (€230m) to sign Mane this summer.

Nonetheless, L’Equipe claim that Depay is firmly on Liverpool’s radar just in case they have to replace the Senegal international.

