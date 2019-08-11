Liverpool considering keeper move after Alisson timescale revealed

Liverpool are reportedly considering signing a new goalkeeper on a short-term contract with Alisson set to miss six weeks of action with a calf injury.

Alisson went down late in the first half of Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Norwich on Friday night, with Jurgen Klopp left fearing the worst after the Brazilian appeared to grimace while clutching his calf area in the 39th minute.

After the game, Klopp confirmed that Alisson would miss next week’s Super Cup final with Chelsea before describing that the Brazilian felt like he was hit by something.

“It’s the calf and that’s it, Klopp said. “He couldn’t carry on, that’s not a good sign, and we have to see. Wednesday he will not play. With all my experience I can say that already.”

Second-choice stopper Adrian came on to replace Alisson, just days after arriving the club – having been released by West Ham during the summer.

However, the Liverpool Echo are reporting that the Reds may seek a short-term deal for a new keeper because Klopp does not have many options in the position.

Liverpool will have to sign a free agent due to the transfer window closing on Thursday, with Andy Lonergan an option after featuring for the club in pre-season.

The 35-year-old is still training at Melwood, despite being released by the club, and could provide the short-term cover that Klopp needs.

