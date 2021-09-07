Liverpool implored to copy Man Utd ‘masterstroke’ to avert Klopp fear

Liverpool have been told to follow Man Utd’s lead in the transfer market after ex-frontman John Aldridge described their business as a “masterstroke”.

Liverpool were conspicuously quiet by their lack of action in the summer transfer window. As their title rivals splashed the cash and broke club-records, the Reds emerged with a small profit after a plethora of exits more than cancelled out their £36m outlay on Ibrahima Konate.

Jurgen Klopp’s starting eleven are more than a match for any their rivals can field. However, strength in depth is where the likes of Man City and Man Utd hold a distinct advantage.

And writing for the Liverpool Echo, former striker Aldridge claimed the Reds must follow Man Utd’s example in the market to avoid wasting the best years of Klopp.

The German boss has three years remaining on his contract and Aldridge is firm in the belief he will see out his deal.

But Aldridge warned of “stagnation” in his final few seasons if owners FSG continue to keep their powder dry in the market.

“We haven’t even spent loads of money in the transfer market, and we’ve got a manager who is capable of waiting that out,” wrote Aldridge.

“What is going to happen down the line, the next transfer window whether it’s January or next summer, we have to be in a position where we do business.

“You always need to freshen things up, or you can get stagnant a little bit, especially when you’re introducing other players. It perks people up.”

Aldridge then cited Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford as a “masterstroke”. The Portuguese icon has given Man Utd fans a heightened sense of optimism for the campaign and Aldridge believes the finances of the deal make perfect sense.

“Like Cristiano Ronaldo going back to Manchester United, it was a masterstroke,” he continued.

“They sold Daniel James to Leeds United, they bring in Ronaldo and it’s not going to cost them, with the shirt sales and everything else.

“It’s boosted the club, regenerated the vibe and it’s a masterstroke.

“The Glazers were in more of a corner than what FSG are at Liverpool, and they’ve got themselves out of it for the time being. They’ve papered over the cracks with what they’ve done.

“That’s what FSG have got to do somewhere down the line, either in the next transfer window or the one after, to spark something really interesting for the fans.”

