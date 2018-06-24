Liverpool could resurrect Fekir deal as Lyon chief reveals transfer twist

Liverpool could still resurrect a deal for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir, according to the club’s president Jean Michel-Aulas.

The France international was close to completing a £53million deal with the Reds earlier this month before negotiations collapsed.

It’s understood that the 24-year-old completed a medical at Liverpool’s training facility in Melwood before the plug was pulled over an old knee injury.

However, there would appear to be some hope that the deal could be back on again, although the Lyon chief will now ask for £61.5million.

“Nothing is ever completely over in the footballing world,” Aulas told RT France. “Personally, I am no longer in discussions with Liverpool.”

Despite the claims from Aulas, it would appear that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has now turned his attentions to other targets.

