Liverpool council approves funding plan for new Everton stadium

Everton’s plans for a new stadium have cleared the first hurdle after Liverpool City Council approved the establishment of a scheme to help with funding for the project.

The cabinet met this morning and rubber-stamped a report which agreed to the setting up of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) which will allow the club to borrow the necessary money, guaranteed by the council, to finance the new £300million-plus ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton can now begin the planning process which will potentially lead to the submission of a formal planning application by the end of the year.

The cabinet report claims a new stadium will bring a forecasted £9million in economic benefits to the city annually and could play a part in its Commonwealth Games bid, for either 2022 or 2026.

There will be no financial outlay towards the project by the council but its involvement in supporting the funding model will bring in a £4m-£5m annual security fee.

According to the report “EFC intend to use the stadium move to facilitate a vital legacy project at Goodison Park, delivering health, education, affordable housing and public spaces for the local community”.

“This deal is a great step forward for Everton and it’s a great deal for the city of Liverpool,” said Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson.

“This new stadium has the potential to kick-start the regeneration of the area and will provide a massive boost to the city’s economy.

“The ball is now in Everton’s court to sort the finance package and design a stadium that will make the world sit up and take notice.”

Everton manager Ronald Koeman added: “I think everybody, all Evertonians, are really excited by the next step to building a new stadium.

“I think it is always a long project and we will see, but I think it is really important to make this next step for the new stadium.”