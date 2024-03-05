Liverpool to crush Guardiola dream and beat Man City in transfer battle for Bundesliga ace

Liverpool were linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in January and are reportedly set to try again for him in the summer.

The 29-year-old has won everything there is to win with the German giants and it’s thought that he would be open to joining a Premier League club.

Kimmich signed for Bayern back in 2015 and has made 375 appearances in total for them, scoring 41 goals and making 100 assists in the process.

A versatile player, the German international can play as a right-back as well as a midfielder, which would be useful for Liverpool should they decide to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into the middle.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Manchester City are also big admirers of Kimmich and could potentially rival Liverpool for his signature.

Pep Guardiola knows the experienced centre-mid well from their time together at the Allianz Stadium and they remain on good terms.

However, reports from Germany suggest that the Reds are currently leading the race for his signature.

Liverpool to replace Thiago with Kimmich

According to Schwabische Zeitung, Kimmich is leaning towards leaving Bayern Munich this summer so he can become a ‘real legend’ like Toni Kroos.

It’s claimed that a move to Liverpool ‘would be predestined for a fighter like Kimmich.’ He is under contract until 2025 and Bayern will demand a minimum of £65m for him.

The Reds are likely to be in the market for a new midfielder in the summer should injury-plagued star Thiago leave the club, as expected.

The Spaniard, who joined from Bayern in 2020, has made just one Premier League appearance this term and is likely to be unavailable until the end of the season.

Thiago’s contract is set to expire in June, so it’s likely that he has already played his last game for Liverpool.

Kimmich would certainly be a fine replacement for Thiago and has the quality to slot straight into the Merseyside club’s starting XI.

Given the fact that Kimmich has won 20 major trophies in his career, he could definitely prove to be a superb addition.

He would provide healthy competition in the midfield position and bring valuable experience to the dressing room.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to spend £65million on him this summer. If not, Man City will be ready to swoop in for his signature.

