Liverpool dealt blow as they learn fate of World Cup winning defensive target

Bayern Munich have confirmed that Stuttgart and France defender Benjamin Pavard will join them in the summer.

Recent reports had suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is lining up a £36million bid for the World Cup winner to help bolster his defence.

Klopp apparently believes that his side needs defensive reinforcements if they are to push Manchester City all the way in the title race.

Tottenham had also been linked with the signing of Pavard, while reports had suggested that an agreement was in place for him to join Bayern Munich in 2019, but the player has since insisted this is not the case.

However, the Bundesliga champions confirmed on Wednesday via sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić that Pavard will indeed be joining on July 1.

“I can report that Benjamin Pavard will join us from 1 July 2019. He’s signed a five-year contract,” Salihamidžić revealed.

“He’s a young player who is a world champion. We are very happy and proud that we were able to sign such a player for #FCBayern!”