Liverpool dealt blow as ‘top target prepares to join Roma’ – report

Reported Liverpool target Jese Rodriguez looks unlikely to make Anfield his next destination after reports in Italy suggested the PSG striker was heading for a Serie A.

The former Real Madrid striker moved to the Ligue 1 giants for £25million over the summer, but his time in the French capital has not gone to plan and the player was recently described as a “mistake” by PSG’s president.

Reports suggested Jese has been available for loan, with Liverpool competing with AC Milan, Roma and Las Palmas for his signature.

However, after Las Palmas ruled themselves out of the race by admitting they couldn’t afford the player’s wages, it now appears Roma have won the race for the player’s signature with the club reportedly agreeing to pay £2.8m up front and a hefty chunk of his wages, with a view to signing him in a cut-price deal next summer.

Jese has started only one Ligue 1 game this season and has scored just two goals in 14 appearances for PSG in all competitions.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said of the player last week: “When you make a mistake, it’s better to try to correct it than to live with it.”