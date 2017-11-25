Liverpool dealt blow in chances of re-signing former star

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their possible pursuit of a Barcelona midfielder due to a request from Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

According to a report from Calciomercato.com, Dybala wants Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano to join him in Turin.

Dybala appeared against the Catalan side during their 0-0 draw in the Champions League group stages and reportedly spoke with some of his Argentina teammates, including Lionel Messi and Dybala.

It is believed that the former Palermo man spoke to Mascherano about the possibility of joining the Old Lady, with Mascherano having already taken up the decision of leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

Juve are reportedly looking for an established centre-half to play alongside Andrea Barzagli and Georgio Chiellini.

Sources told TEAMtalk earlier in the week that Barcelona have contacted Liverpool to give them first refusal over a January deal to re-sign former favourite Mascherano.

The Argentina midfielder left Anfield in 2010 to sign for the La Liga giants and has enjoyed a highly-successful stint at the Nou Camp, winning four La Liga crowns, two Champions League titles, and two FIFA Club World Cups.