Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their reported pursuit of Brescia star Sandro Tonali, who has hinted he will move to Serie A this summer.

The 19-year-old has apparently caught the eye of a number of top clubs after his performances in the second flight of Italian football this season.

Tonali helped Brescia secure a long-awaited return to Serie A, and while their president Massimo Cellino has claimed he will cling on to his prized asset, Tonali has suggested he is open to a move.

“Comparisons with great players? The people who compare me to the great champions are pleased but when I come home and look in the mirror I am always Sandro Tonali,” he told Sportitalia (via Calciomercato.com).

“We do not know we know from one day to the next, what matters is to make the best choice for me. You can’t tell if I’ll go to Milan or Juve, maybe I’ll stay in Brescia and I’ll do my career there.”

The teenager has been linked with AC Milan, Inter, Juventus and Roma, while there is also reported interest from the Premier League, in the shape of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Cellino meanwhile has reportedly set a minimum asking price of €40m for the Italy U21 starlet.

