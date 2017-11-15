Liverpool dealt major blow in pursuit of defensive target

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of a Lazio star as the defender has signed a new deal, according to reports.

According to reports from Italian paper Il Messaggero, Stefan De Vrij has finally agreed to sign a new contract with Lazio.

The Dutchman’s deal expires in the summer, with speculation linking him with a move to Anfield, possibly for free.

Serie A champions Juventus were also linked with a move for the former Feyenoord star, however these latest reports suggest that De Vrij has finally committed his future to the capital club.

The paper claims that the 25-year-old has penned a three-year contract worth just over £50,000-a-week.

However, Liverpool will be boosted by the news that the new deal includes a release clause of just £27million, meaning clubs could still make a move in January or in the summer.