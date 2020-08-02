Liverpool dealt major blow as PSG match bid for top Klopp target

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Thiago Alcantara, with PSG ready to match Bayern Munich’s valuation.

Thiago will be on the move this summer, despite making 35 appearances for Bayern this season. That is because he has just one year remaining on his contract.

He has been widely tipped for a switch to Anfield, with reports having suggested personal terms had already been agreed.

The Sunday Mirror claims that the Reds have been hoping to talk Bayern down from their £27million price tag’. Indeed one source on Saturday stated that the deal was as good as done.

However, Le10 SPort is reporting that PSG have joined the race. They are also ready to match Liverpool’s offer for the 31-year-old.

The report adds that the Spain international is a priority signing for PSG. Adding that they want Thiago after giving up on a deal to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Ligue 1 giants are also chasing Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko, but would prefer to bring in the experienced Thiago.

Liverpool shopping for bargains

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for bargains this summer as funds are tight at Anfield.

The Reds, fresh off of winning the Premier League, are unlikely to make many additions to their squad.

But any new players that do arrive will not be costly ones. With Thiago in the perfect price range for the Anfield outfit.

Another centre-back and a new midfielder are top priorities for Liverpool, after Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana both moved on.

Meanwhile, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has hinted that star centre back Kalidou Koulibaly is available for transfer this summer. Read more…