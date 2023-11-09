Liverpool are still facing competition from Real Madrid in the race for Kylian Mbappe with Fabrizio Romano emphatically dispelling claims that the Spanish giants have dropped out of the running.

Romano already dismissed suggestions that Premier League giants Man United were keen on adding the Frenchman to their ranks when Sheikh Jassim was still in the running for a full takeover of the club. Whilst the Red Devils are unlikely to be in the running for Mbappe, Real Madrid are believed to still be keen on a deal in the summer.

In his Caught Offside column, Romano confirmed that although the La Liga club are not in talks with the Paris Saint-Germain star, they want to wait until later in the season to avoid creating ‘more complicated feelings’ between themselves and the French club or causing friction between Mbappe and his current side.

The 24-year-old’s current deal is due to expire in the summer and PSG are desperate not to lose him for free. The attacker does have the option of a 12-month extension and is believed to be willing to take up that option so long as he is given assurances that he will be allowed to leave if an appropriate bit comes in.

Madrid have long been linked with Mbappe and it has been widely reported that he is keen to link up with Los Blancos in order to emulate his hero Cristiano Ronaldo and Madrid president Florentino Perez has repeatedly made approaches to try and land the forward but has been left frustrated with each attempt.

Liverpool long-term admirers

The Spanish club are not the only ones who have been keeping an eye on Mbappe’s situation in Paris. Liverpool have maintained an interest in Mbappe since 2017 and have reportedly ‘never broken contact’ with the star and Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big fan of the talent.

But with Madrid back in the race, Liverpool could struggle to agree a deal for Mbappe. They will also have to fend off competition from Italian giants in the race for the France international’s signature.

Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacus has namechecked Mbappe as a potential target when he has been discussing plans to buy the Serie A club from current owners the Zhang family.

Although Liverpool are unlikely to be able to match the price that the likes of Madrid and Inter are willing to pay for the attacker, a potential summer move for Mohamed Salah could help facilitate and ambitious move for Mbappe.

Reports have been surfacing that Salah could be on the move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the season despite Liverpool having already ruled out a January exit for their star man.

Salah will be 32 in June and entering the final year of his deal at Anfield and the Reds may struggle to turn down a big money offer for the aging star.

Al-Ittihad verbally offered Liverpool a package that could rise to £150m, which they turned down.

Now, reports from Saudi claim that Salah’s move to Saudi in the summer is a “done deal” and a big money summer exit for Salah could help facilitate a move for Mbappe.

