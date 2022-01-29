Fabio Carvalho not for sale as Fulham stay strong on Liverpool target

Liverpool have made an enquiry into signing Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho – however have been told by the club he is not for sale.

Carvalho has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs throughout the January transfer window. The 19-year-old has had a stunning season so far with the Cottagers, managing 11 goal contributions from 18 league matches. And Liverpool have made their admiration known by approaching Fulham this week.

Despite their advances, The Sun report that Fulham are still keen to keep hold of the teen sensation until summer.

Carvalho’s current contract with Fulham expires at the end of the season. The club have also failed to tie him down to a new deal despite numerous improved attempts.

This means the England youth star is likely to be made available once the current campaign has ended.

Despite this, the Cottagers still believe Carvalho is a vital part of their promotion charge – he has netted four in his last three matches for the club.

Fulham now sit comfortably at the top of the Championship, and are favourites for a immediate return to the Prem.

And if Carvalho was to leave before the campaign ended, it would take an offer Fulham couldn’t refuse for the deal to go through.

The Reds may now be less inclined to make such a worthwhile offer for Carvalho. The club are edging closer to completing a move for Luis Diaz from Porto.

Fabio Carvalho featured this weekend as Fulham were held by Blackpool to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Players Real Madrid could sign to usher in a new galactico era, including Man Utd and Chelsea stars

Medical emergency pauses game at Craven Cottage

Meanwhile, the Championship fixture between Fulham and Blackpool was temporarily halted as doctors from both clubs attended a medical emergency in the crowd.

After 13 minutes of action, referee Peter Bankes paused the game after being alerted to a situation in the Hammersmith Stand.

Players and coaching staff were brought to the changing rooms as fans used giant flags to cover the person involved.

The supporter was later seen being stretchered away, resulting in applause around the stadium.

READ MORE: Pundit tips Klopp to pair Diaz with second South American signing in fearsome Liverpool attack