Liverpool dealt transfer blow as top target is told he’s going nowhere

Liverpool seem to have been dealt a major setback in their bid to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer.

The 25-year-old Brazilian stopper is said to be at the top of Jurgen Klopp’s summer shopping list as he looks to finally fix Liverpool’s most obvious issue between the sticks.

Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have both failed to fully convince the Reds chief they are the long-term answer at Anfield.

Mignolet has been frozen out while Karius, after a string of decent displays, made an error in conceding a penalty at Crystal Palace on Saturday after clattering Wilfried Zaha when he should have stayed on his line.

However, Roma director Monchi reiterated the club’s stance on Alisson’s future before Saturday’s draw at Bologna, insisting the stopper is going nowhere.

He said: “I am honestly a little tired of talking about Alisson’s future, as I get asked this in every interview now.

“We have not received any offers and have no intention of selling.

“We are happy to have Alisson, we want to enjoy him.

“I don’t want to name a hypothetical price-tag for him, because when someone doesn’t want to sell, he doesn’t name a price.”

Alisson though will still decide his future at the end of the current campaign, before heading off to the World Cup in Russia.

His agent, Ze Maria Neis, added: “Alisson is certainly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He loves Roma, 100 per cent.”