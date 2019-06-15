Liverpool defeat forces Barcelona star Luis Suarez into big admission

Luis Suarez has admitted Barcelona’s embarrassing Champions League collapse at Liverpool gave him the “worst moments of his life”.

The Spanish giants cruised to a comfortable 3-0 success in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Jurgen Klopp’s side and looked a massive odds-on bet to reach the showpiece.

But Klopp’s men produced arguably the best-ever European night at Anfield as they defied the absence of star men Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to reach the final with a memorable 4-0 victory.

Liverpool went on to win the trophy, while Suarez admits it took him a while to get over the defeat to his former side.

“The days after, back in Barcelona, were the worst moments of my life and career along with the 2014 World Cup, I wanted to disappear from the world,” he told Fox Sports.

“I didn’t want to take my children to school, everyone could see I was in a very bad way, I had days I didn’t want to do anything, they were very difficult moments.”

Suarez admits he never thought Barca would throw away their first leg advantage.

“I didn’t see it because we are Barcelona and we thought we’d have two or three chances to score,” he said.

“But we became nervous, we gave stupid passes away, we didn’t show the right attitude. When the first goal came we didn’t know how to react, we knew we had really messed up.

“After the game in the dressing room no-one could say anything, there was sadness, bitterness and disappointment because we knew we’d given an awful image.”

Safe to say this celebration promise Suarez made to Liverpool supporters came back to haunt him.

