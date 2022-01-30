Liverpool defender poised for move as Bournemouth target Prem duo

AFC Bournemouth are hoping to secure a loan deal for Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

It is understood the Championship side have made an offer to Liverpool for Williams to join the club until the end of the season. Bournemouth are hoping to expand their squad before tomorrow’s deadline as they make a push to return to Premier League football. According to The Daily Star, the Reds are currently considering the offer.

Williams is keen on securing a loan move in order to gain more first-team action.

The 20-year-old has made just one league appearance so far this campaign, and is unlikely to make many more.

Williams is also hoping a move will help him cement a position in the Wales international squad ahead of March’s World Cup qualifier.

Wales face Austria on March 24 in a must-win fixture as they bid for a spot at Qatar 2022.

However, Williams is concerned his lack of football will lose him his place in the squad. The wing-back featured and scored in Wales’ last World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

For Bournemouth, the move would add more depth to a position they already boast a number of young talents in.

Both Ethan Laird and Jack Stacey have been solid players this campaign for Scott Parker’s side, and the addition of Williams will only add more strength.

The Cherries currently sit third in the Championship table, and are just one point off an automatic promotion spot.

Bournemouth also interested in Newcastle shot-stopper

Parker is also considering a late move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

According to Football Insider, Bournemouth are currently negotiating a loan deal with the Magpies for Woodman’s services.

The 24-year-old has made just four league appearances, and is now third-choice at St.James’ Park.

The move is apparently in advanced stages as Woodman looks set to join Bournemouth until the end of the season.

