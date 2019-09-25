Liverpool defender realistic over chances of becoming Invincible

Andy Robertson insists Liverpool will be doing all they can to go through the season unbeaten after being questioned if they can match Arsenal’s Invincibles.

The Reds have made a blistering start to the new Premier League season, winning all six games and boasting 15 straight wins in the competition across the back end of last season and the start of this.

Last season, a single defeat to Man City cost Liverpool a 100-point season and more importantly, their first domestic league title since 1990 – and Robertson admits the squad are aware of the need to ensure they stay on the winning trail for as long as possible.

And with owner John Henry already making clear that winning the Premier League title is the club’s major ambition this season, Robertson has been asked if his side can go the season unbeaten as a result – something not achieved since Arsenal did it in 2003/04.

“Not at all [thinking of an unbeaten season],” he told ESPN FC. “You know how tough this league is.

“It’s the most competitive it’s probably ever been.

“It would be great if we can, but the chances of going through a season unbeaten are very tough.

“We’ll try our best, but the chances of having a few bumps along the road is realistic. We need to be ready for that.”

Liverpool and Man City look some distance ahead of the chasing pack and Pep Guardiola’s side suffered their first defeat of the calendar year in the recent shock 3-2 defeat at Norwich.

But Robertson believes this was just a small setback for the reigning champions.

“Man City’s [first defeat] probably came a little bit earlier than they would have hoped, but when ours does happen it’s not that we’ve lost a five-point lead, we’d just got off to a good start and could drop points a wee bit later Man City did.

“For me, I don’t look at the table until after Christmas when the league opens up and everyone sees what they’re fighting for.

“Just now, one win can take you – for us we’re five points clear – but for Leicester, one win put them up to third, now they’re back down to fifth, the table moves about a lot on the weekend because everyone’s so close together.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!