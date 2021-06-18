Liverpool defender snubs new contract offer in favour of Newcastle move

Liverpool youngster Remi Savage is set to join Premier League rivals Newcastle after declining the offer of a new contract at Anfield.

Savage was offered a one-year extension, having signed his first pro deal with his boyhood club last June. However, the talented centre-back is expected to put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract at St James’ Park and join Newcastle’s Under-23 set-up.

The report in the Liverpool Echo claims that the Reds are set to receive around £250,000 in compensation for Savage. The youngster joined the club’s academy as an Under-9s player and won the FA Youth Cup in 2019.

Savage started 15 of 26 Premier League 2 games last season for the U23s. He also featured twice in the EFL Trophy.

However, he has decided to head north in search of regular first-team football.

The Reds also offered deals to out-of-contract keeper Adrian and left-back Yasser Larouci.

But while Adrian penned a two-year contract, Larouci is set to follow Savage in leaving.

Liverpool have already announced that a quartet of academy stars, Liam Coyle, Joe Hardy, Abdi Sharif and Jack Walls will all move on when their deals expire this summer.

Leicester set to add Tielemans deterrent

Meanwhile, Leicester are hoping to secure the long-term future of one of their most prized assets by inserting a clause that would make even Liverpool and Man Utd shy away.

Liverpool and Man Utd have both been linked with midfield reinforcements this summer. Speculation continues to swirl over the future of Paul Pogba at Old Trafford. Furthermore, Dutch flop Donny Van de Beek is one of two players who has been identified as possible swap fodder to help land Raphael Varane.

Liverpool’s midfield need is arguably greater having lost trusted general Georginio Wijnaldum. The 30-year-old joined PSG as a free agent, leaving Jurgen Klopp with a void to fill in the engine room in a move that was panned by Gary Neville.

One player who has been earmarked as an ideal fit for both clubs is Leicester City ace Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian is now a regular starter for his country and capped off another superb season in England with a moment of FA Cup magic.

A report earlier this month predicted Liverpool and Man Utd to duel over his signature. However, prising him away from the King Power will not be a simple task.

Tielemans set for pay rise

Per the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes are reportedly keen to tie Tielemans down to fresh terms.

His current contract expires in 2023. But to shelve any uncertainty over his future, they wish to insert an eye-watering release clause into any new agreement.

The article cites Belgian outlet Walfoot who previously claimed that an ‘£80m release clause’ would be included.

That figure would put Tielemans in the price bracket of superstars like Virgil van Dijk and Jadon Sancho. And despite Tielemans’ undoubted talents, it would seem unlikely many clubs would be willing to trigger such a clause.

