Liverpool defender Van Dijk gives definitive update on ankle injury

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was delighted that he and his team-mates were able to pull through a tough game against Spurs with three points.

It appeared Jurgen Klopp’s side were about to hand the initiative to Manchester City after Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s first-half header, leaving the Reds level on 77 points but significantly behind on goal difference.

Moussa Sissoko had chance to win it for the visitors five minutes from time when Liverpool were caught two-on-one at the back but the one was Van Dijk who, wary of the greater danger of Son Heung-min, delayed long enough to force the Frenchman into a decision and he blazed over.

It was to prove costly thanks to the late intervention of Salah and Alderweireld, who was credited with the 400th goal of Klopp’s Anfield reign in his 197th game.

Van Dijk was just happy that his side was able to absorb the pressure at the right time and get over the line.

“Tottenham are a very good side with great players who like to have the ball,” he told BBC Match of the Day.

“We tried to put them under pressure which we did in the first half but in the second half they changed it up a bit. It was a bit difficult for us but in the end we got the three points and that’s all that matters.

“When these moments come we never give up. We are going to try and win every game. It’s going to be tough but let’s enjoy it and keep going.”

Van Dijk was asked about his ankle, with ice strapped around it during the interview, but he gave a firm response: “I’m fine.”