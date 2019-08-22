Liverpool defender’s wage demands put Bundesliga move in doubt

Dejan Lovren could be set to stay at Liverpool, with reports of his wage demands putting off potential suitors.

Bayer Leverkusen are the latest club to have been linked with the Croatian international’s signature, but there are suggestions in the German press they can’t agree personal terms with the player.

Bild report that the 30-year-old could be set to join the Bundesliga club on a seas0n-long loan, but subsequent reports have suggested that the move has hit a snag.

With Joel Matip and Joe Gomez ahead of Lovren in the pecking order at Liverpool, it’s understood that Jurgen Klopp is willing to offload him, with summer arrival Sepp van den Berg, a highly-rated Dutch teenager, expected to be given opportunities in the domestic cups.

After struggling with injuries and a World Cup hangover, having helped Croatia reach the final, Lovren only made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last term.

After joining Liverpool from Southampton in a £20m move back in 2014, the centre-half has made 170 appearances, but hasn’t featured in the squad so far this season.

However, contradictory reports from last week suggested that Lovren could well have a future at Liverpool after Klopp pulled the plug on a potential deal to Serie A, as he convinced the defender to give him one more season.

