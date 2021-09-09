Liverpool remain determined that both Fabinho and Alisson will feature against Leeds this weekend and are understood to be careful considering their next steps with FIFA.

The Reds pair, along with players from Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Sunday’s opponents Leeds, are facing a possible ban. That’s after the Brazil FA asked FIFA to impose a suspension over their failure to turn up for international football.

Rules state that any player failing to be released for international football will be subject to a five-day ban by FIFA. That would rule Fabinho, Alisson and Leeds star Raphinha out of Sunday’s clash at Elland Road.

Roberto Firmino – although currently injured – Raphina, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ederson and Fred are the other players effected.

However, the Liverpool Echo reports that Liverpool remain determined to play their two stars on Sunday. With Brazil on the British government’s list of ‘red-list countries’ due to Covid restrictions, Liverpool insist the decision not to send them correct.

They will argue the situation which has seen Argentina stars now facing a 10-day quarantine period justifies that move.

Indeed, reports emerged on Wednesday how Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso defied Tottenham’s wishes to travel to South America. They are now, along with teammate Davinson Sanchez, being forced to quarantine for 10 days in Croatia.

Furthermore, Liverpool will argue that the prospect of missing up to four games leaves their players with no choice.

There are also two further international breaks coming up in October and November. As a result, Liverpool believe common sense must be applied while Brazil is on the UK’s red list.

Liverpool Transfer Window Review Our opinions on Liverpool's business in the this Summer's transfer window.

In addition, they feel the fact Everton were exempt from a ban for Richarlison should also be considered.

The Echo states Liverpool are now considering their next steps carefully. However, they remain hopeful at this stage that the pair could feature in West Yorkshire.

Firmino looks unlikely to feature, however, given the attacker is currently nursing an injury.

However, should FIFA side with Liverpool, it will open up the gateway for other sides to also select their ‘banned’ stars.

Liverpool opt for Kelleher over Adrian

However, should FIFA back Brazil, the Echo claims Liverpool will take the ban on the chin. It will also mean their banned stars are eligible to feature in Wednesday’s Champions League clash against AC Milan.

Chelsea and Manchester United are less fortunate as their ban, enforced from Thursday, will entail Tuesday’s CL matches.

Furthermore, the Echo reports that Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise for Liverpool in goal at Elland Road.

They say the Irishman now has Klopp’s trust having impressed in the Champions League last season. And he now appears to have leapfrogged Adrian as Liverpool’s No 2.

READ MORE: Liverpool to shatter transfer record for star Jurgen Klopp is ‘in love with’ – report