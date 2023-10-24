Liverpool delivered bitter blow as Serie A title-winner hints at new deal despite links to Reds

Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinksi has broken the silence on his future amid recent links with Liverpool and West Ham United.

The Poland international’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and his situation has caught the attention of several clubs around Europe.

Zielinski has played a key role in Napoli’s recent success. The Poland international made 37 Serie A appearances last season, scoring three goals and making nine assists – helping his team to their first league title since 1990.

Napoli are keen to tie the midfielder down to a new contract. Talks have been ongoing for some time, and the fact that nothing has been agreed yet has only increased speculation about his future.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Liverpool are admirers of Zielinski and would be interested in signing him on a free transfer at the end of the season if given the opportunity. West Ham have also been linked with the 29-year-old in the past.

However, it now seems that Zielinski is open to penning a new deal with Napoli, so the Premier League duo will have to look elsewhere if they want to sign a new midfielder.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Arsenal transfer path blocked as Wolves dig heels in over ‘incredible’ star who is bettering James Maddison

Zielinski breaks silence on Napoli future

In a recent interview, Zielinski said that he is happy at Napoli. He fell short of confirming that he would 100% sign a new contract, but it certainly seems likely at this stage.

“I always try to give the best for my team. I’ve been here for seven years and will always try to give my best for this club. I am happy with how I started the season and will try to do even more,” Zielinski said.

“The team feels well. We don’t think about the game against Milan, because we have an important Champions League match and we want to win. The team has been preparing well.”

As mentioned, Zielinski’s contract expires in June 2024, and he was asked if he’d like to extend his stay at the Stadio Maradona.

“My agent is in charge of that and I am not thinking about it now,” said the Poland midfielder.

“We are happy the President is close to the team. He spoke to all of us and those working for the club. We said things that must remain inside the dressing room, and it’s positive that he stayed with us.

“I’ve been at the club for a long time and I feel like a leader. I am happy when we win, it doesn’t matter if I don’t score or assist. I feel important and responsible for the team’s results.”

EURO PAPER TALK: Klopp targets tremendous trio as Liverpool upgrade plan gets Fabrizio Romano approval; Arsenal man responds to Barcelona links