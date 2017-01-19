Liverpool ‘demand £20m’ for Sakho after rejecting loan approach

Liverpool have reportedly rejected Southampton’s efforts to take out-of-favour defender Mamadou Sakho on loan – and will instead hold out for a permanent sale.

It has been reported that the Saints’ offer was ‘instantly dismissed’ as the Reds will only consider permanently offloading the France international, whom they feel is worth £20million, despite failing to play a single match this season.

The France defender has been exiled from Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans this season after falling out with his manager while on the pre-season tour of California.

Sakho trained with and played for the club’s under-23 side for the first half of the season but since the transfer window opened he has not featured as the club want to minimise the chances of him getting injured and jeopardising a move.

The player rejected loan switches to West Brom and Stoke in August despite being told he needed to leave to re-establish his reputation, and in the intervening period the club’s stance has shifted to the point where they now want him off the books.

However, they will only consider a permanent deal in the region of £20million for the 26-year-old.

Southampton are looking to strengthen in central defence after captain Jose Fonte handed in a transfer request earlier this month.

Sevilla, Swansea and Crystal Palace were also believed to be looking at the player but none have followed up their initial interest.