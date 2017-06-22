Liverpool ‘demand more money’ as they snub £11m Moreno bid

Liverpool have rejected an £11million offer for Alberto Moreno from Napoli – but have reportedly told the Serie A side they are willing to negotiate his sale.

The Spaniard has fallen hugely out of favour under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and made just eight starts during the 2016/17 season, with midfielder James Milner preferred at left-back.

And with Klopp trying to sign a new left-back – the likes of Hull’s Andrew Roberton and Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham have been strongly linked – Liverpool are expected to let Moreno leave for the right price.

But according to the Daily Telegraph, Liverpool are unwilling to let him to leave for anything lesss than their £15million valuation – ensuring the Reds make a £3million profit on the £12million Brendan Rodgers paid Sevilla in 2014.

Napoli are said to have offered made an initial £11million bid for Moreno, but could be willing to negotiate on the price.

The Serie A side are expected to lose Algerian left-back Faouzi Ghoulam who, ironically, has been linked with Liverpool among other teams.

AC Milan, Inter Milan and Sevilla have been credited with an interest in Moreno, so it is likely the interest in the three-times capped Spain international could see Liverpool reach their asking price.

Napoli could well return with an improved offer, too, as Maurizio Sarri looks to bolster his squad for 2017/18.