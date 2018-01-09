Liverpool desperate to land top Bayern target to fill Coutinho void

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly desperate to beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Leon Goretzka to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho’s exit.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Schalke star, along with Monaco’s Thomas Lemar and potentially bringing Naby Keita to the club six months earlier than planned.

However, the report in the Daily Express claims that the Reds are not actively looking to land Lemar, while RB Leipzig have said in no uncertain terms that Keita will not make his big-money switch to Anfield until the summer.

That leaves Goretzka as Klopp’s top target and the Reds chief is said to be determined to make the move happen this month.

The report goes on to state that £102million of the £142m received from the sale of Coutinho to Barcelona will be available to spend and that Goretzka will be the most likely addition.

FR SPORT journalist Loic Tanzi said: ”They want to, but not necessarily this month, their priority is not Thomas Lemar.

“But Leon Goretzka… they are doing everything to try to convince him, despite the fact he is close to Bayern Munich.”

Goretzka is available to sign on a pre-contract agreement this month, with his current deal at Schalke running out at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen whether Klopp can beat his old rivals Bayern to a deal for one of Germany’s brightest young talents.