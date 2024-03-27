Liverpool determined to beat Man Utd to German midfielder whose transfer can help attract Xabi Alonso

Liverpool and Man Utd are on the trail of Bence Dardai

Liverpool and Manchester United are both on the trail of a German midfielder, and his potential switch to Anfield could also aid the Reds’ pursuit of Xabi Alonso, according to a report.

Alonso is Liverpool’s primary target to replace the departing Jurgen Klopp at season’s end. Sporting CP’s Ruben Amorin is admired, as is Roberto De Zerbi of Brighton. However, Alonso – who played for Liverpool between 2004-09 – is their primary focus.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed at the end of February that talks between Alonso’s camp and Liverpool had taken place. A three-year deal is understood to have been put forward.

But before any appointment could be finalised, Liverpool owners FSG needed to overhaul the club’s hierarchy.

Michael Edwards has been re-hired as FSG’s overarching CEO of Football. Replacing Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director is Richard Hughes.

With those positions filled, appointing Klopp’s successor will now take centre stage and according to a fresh report from HITC, a Reds transfer raid could help prise Alonso out of Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool, Man Utd eyeing Bence Dardai

HITC state Liverpool as well as Man Utd are showing serious interest in German midfielder, Bence Dardai.

The 18-year-old plays for Bundesliga 2 side Hertha Berlin where he’s broken into their first-team this season. On the back of his breakthrough, Dardai has also received caps at Under-18 level for Germany in 2024.

Dardai is a highly-regarded and attack-minded central midfielder and has emerged on the radars of many a top side.

Indeed, aside from Liverpool and Man Utd, HITC also note AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are circling.

The latter club on that list is pertinent because it signals Alonso and his Leverkusen side are fans of the teenager.

As such, Liverpool signing a player Alonso admires would serve as an excellent welcoming present if the 42-year-old is drafted in as Klopp’s replacement.

