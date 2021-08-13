Liverpool ‘determined’ to land a forward, with Leeds-linked winger touted

Liverpool are ‘determined’ to add another forward to their ranks this summer, and their interest in a £40m-rated winger linked with Leeds has been reaffirmed, per a report.

While their title rivals splash the cash around them, Liverpool have remained quiet in the window after signing Ibrahima Konate in May. Instead, headlines regarding the club have mainly centred around who could leave Anfield for good.

Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are two players who could follow the likes of Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic out the exit door.

Shaqiri has been the subject of a bid from Lyon, while Origi is on West Ham’s radar.

Jurgen Klopp has four further established options at his disposal in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. However, Salah and Mane are both expected to miss around a month of action mid-season due to the 2021 AFCON.

Klopp recently snapped back at a prominent Liverpool reporter’s question about why the club haven’t replaced Georginio Wijnaldum.

But with Curtis Jones emerging and Harvey Elliot back from a superb loan spell with Blackburn, bolstering the midfield may not be the priority many had initially thought.

Transfer Chatter - Spurs to battle Atletico for Serbian, PSG's Ronaldo plan and Liverpool eye exciting Belgian winger Spurs are to go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid over Serbian striker, PSG have a one-year plan in place to 'unite this generations best players' and Liverpool planning move for exciting Belgian talent, all in today's transfer chatter.

Instead, 90min reveal acquiring a new face in the forward line is of greater significance. And per the article, Wolves winger Adama Traore is in their sights.

The speedy Spaniard is practically unplayable at times, though his lack of tangible output is surprising.

In 140 top flight outings, the 25-year-old has just seven goals and 16 assists to his name.

Nevertheless, Klopp is known to be a keen admirer of the powerhouse and 90min reiterate the Reds’s interest.

They state Liverpool ‘have had conversations’ about Traore, but are thus far unwilling to match his £40m valuation.

Wolves are reportedly open to his sale – as long as they receive a suitable offer. Leeds are another who have been persistently linked with Traore, but £40m may prove a step too far for the Yorkshire side.

Romelu Lukaku is now worth the biggest combined fee across a single career – who else makes the top 10?

Carragher expects major Liverpool signing

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will seal one more new transfer this summer, but two signings will be a stretch.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, former Liverpool centre-back Carragher said: “I think something will happen,” the pundit said. “I’m not sure it will be exactly what people want in terms of it being an attacking player AND a midfield player, but it will be one of those.

“We have to remember where the club are at financially because of the pandemic. And they’ve also given a lot of new contracts out, which will be a massive outlay.

“I’d expect one more to come in. But there’s no doubt Liverpool have a large group of players that has to be chipped away at.”

READ MORE: Keane fearful over ‘huge’ Man Utd problem Liverpool and Man City have solved