Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool develop strong interest in fresh midfield talent; Aston Villa in contact for Portuguese playmaker

Liverpool hope to have unearthed a hidden gem after joining the race for Jens Hjerto-Dahl, while Aston Villa have made their interest in a Sporting CP star known – all according to Wednesday’s European transfer gossip.

HJERTO-DAHL ON LIVERPOOL RADAR

Liverpool are strongly interested in Tromso midfielder Jens Hjerto-Dahl, according to reports in Scandinavia.

Hjerto-Dahl is only 17 years old, but is emerging as a talent who has caught the interest of several suitors willing to take advantage of his potential.

Nordlys, a source in his native Norway, has listed Liverpool as being among his admirers. In fact, they are said to have a strong interest in the teenager.

Other contenders to sign Hjerto-Dahl include Brondby and Nordsjaelland. However, Tromso are hoping to extend his contract beyond its current expiry date of December 2025.

Once he turns 18 at the end of October, they expect him to renew his deal until 2027. Nevertheless, there would be plenty of time ahead for him to step up to a more powerful club if he progresses appropriately.

Liverpool have been thinking about the long-term of their midfield in recent months. Among their new arrivals in the role this summer were Alexis Mac Allister (24), Dominik Szoboszlai (22) and Ryan Gravenberch (21); they also still have Curtis Jones (22), Harvey Elliott (20) and Stefan Bajcetic (18) on the books, as well as 30-somethings Thiago Alcantara and Wataru Endo.

It is not entirely clear if Liverpool would plan to insert Hjerto-Dahl into their first team or academy setup should they sign him. He has already played 13 times at senior level for Tromso after debuting this season (which runs from spring to autumn in Norway), scoring three goals and adding two assists.

Furthermore, he has progressed to under-18 level on the international stage with Norway, which may indicate he is slightly ahead of schedule with his development.

And while playing for his national team, Hjerto-Dahl has been watched by Liverpool scouts over the weekend.

VILLA IN TOUCH FOR GONCALVES

Aston Villa are in contact with Sporting about the signing of Pedro Goncalves, but he is also of interest to Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle. (O Jogo)

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is being considered by Juventus as a replacement for Paul Pogba. (La Repubblica)

Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, both of whom were linked with Liverpool this summer, are also on the Pogba replacement list at Juventus, as well as Habib Diarra and Lazar Samardzic. (Tuttosport)

Fenerbahce manager Ismail Kartal has approved their pursuit of Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. (Sports Digitale)

Hajduk Split defender Luka Vuskovic has travelled to London for his medical before his future transfer to Tottenham. (Sportske Novosti)

Barcelona do not have an option to buy Joao Cancelo from Man City, but will try to keep him if he does well during his loan, according to Deco. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is one of Real Madrid’s priorities to reinforce the role. (Marca)

AND THE REST

Wolves will sign Raphael Veiga from Palmeiras next year to reinforce their midfield. (Os Donos Da Bola)

Former Man Utd and Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan hopes to extend his contract with Inter. (Corriere Dello Sport)

There was a serious risk of Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal leaving Barcelona this summer, it has been confirmed. (OnzeTV3)

Ex-West Ham winger Felipe Anderson could see his Lazio contract renewed until 2028. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Sampdoria are interested in giving ex-Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi a second spell at the club. (Il Secolo XIX)

Lyon are stalling on a decision to choose Gennaro Gattuso as their next manager. (L’Equipe)