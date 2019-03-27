Liverpool disappoint Gerrard after placing price tag on Ryan Kent

Liverpool have reportedly placed a £10million price tag on Rangers loan star Ryan Kent and will look to sell the midfielder in the summer.

According to the Daily Record, Gers boss Steven Gerrard is “fighting a losing battle” in his bid to keep Kent, who has been priced out of a permanent move to Ibrox.

The report claims Liverpool will ask for up to £10million for the 22-year-old, who is also attracting plenty of interest from elsewhere after an impressive spell in Scotland.

The Scottish tabloid claims “his value is now higher than it has been at any point” and a Sky Sports also report that “Liverpool’s preferable option is to sell” although they believe Liverpool will accept £7million for Kent.

Sky Sports suggest that Kent is likely to join either a lower-level Premier League club or one in the Championship in the summer.

Kent explained he was open to staying at Ibrox when asked about his future in December.

“It’s something I’m considering,” Kent told the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s a chat Rangers are going to have to have with Liverpool because I still have three years left on my contract there. So it’s a bit out of my hands.”

Kent, who has already had loan spells with Coventry City, Barnsley, Freiburg and Bristol City has enjoyed his best season to date with five goals and six assists in 21 Scottish Premiership games.