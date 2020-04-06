Danny Mills has told Liverpool they should shelve their interest in Wolves winger Adama Traore in favour of launching a sensational approach for a Man City forward.

The Reds’ front three has been the envy of world football over the past few seasons, spearheading Jurgen Klopp’s side to back-to-back Champions League finals in 2018 and 2019.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, however, with Real Madrid reportedly making the latter of the trio a ‘top target’ for the summer.

Liverpool are understandably reluctant to let their Senegalese talisman go, but as was the case with Philippe Coutinho in 2018, it can sometimes be tough to deny the two Spanish giants when they come calling.

Germany centre-forward Timo Werner has been touted as a possible addition to Liverpool’s squad – either in addition to, or to replace Mane – while Wolves powerhouse Adama Traore has been seen as a more direct alternative.

Traore has enjoyed a breakthrough season for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, notching six goals and 10 assists in all competitions to go along with a huge haul of match of the match awards.

However, current pundit Danny Mills reckons Liverpool should abandon any thoughts of signing Traore in favour of a blockbuster approach for Man City star Leroy Sane.

The Germany winger, 24, has lit the league alight at times during his City career, yet has seemingly failed to convince Pep Guardiola into affording him a consistent run of starts when fit.

Despite currently being laid low with an ACL injury suffered during the Community Shield match in August, Sane’s future at the Etihad has garnered much attention, with Bayern Munich noted admirers.

When pressed on if Traore would be a suitable replacement to Mane, Mills told FootballInsider: “Traore makes a lot of headlines because of his pace and power but to step into a title-winning side, to replace somebody like Mane or Salah – I do not think he is there yet.

“Somebody like Leroy Sane – possibly. He is coming back from injury and has been linked with a move away recently and could be surplus to requirements.

“He is young, a great talent and has experience.

“That would be more realistic but I do not know if Manchester City would sell to rivals.”

