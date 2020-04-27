Inter Milan are reportedly ready to jump on Liverpool’s hesitation to meet Timo Werner’s €60m exit clause before the end of April.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants have told Werner’s club RB Leipzig that they will meet the asking price for the striker -something that the Reds appear to be stalling on, despite the clause expiring at the end of the month.

Liverpool have long been considered the favourites to sign the prolific 24-year-old, who has also been a target for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but it would now appear that Inter are ready to steal a march on their rivals.

With the clock ticking on landing one of Europe’s top talents for what would be a bargain fee, the report states that Inter are more likely to strike a deal than the Reds.

That news will come as a big blow to Klopp and Liverpool fans, who had been hoping that Werner would arrive to supplement a Reds forward that is already considered to be one of the best in world football.

Werner has been in spectacular form this season, banging in 27 goals in 36 games in all competitions, and has the ability to play out wide or through the middle – something that suits Klopp’s tactics down to the ground.

If Werner is out of the picture then Liverpool’s proposed move for Napoli forward Dries Mertens is starting to make sense.

The Reds are reportedly preparing to offer the veteran star a three-year deal in a bid to beat Chelsea and Newcastle to his signature.

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the Reds are determined to win the race for the 32-year-old Belgium international, who is also wanted by Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce.

Mertens is out of contract in June and although Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident of keeping the former PSV Eindhoven star, the Napoli president is cutting it very fine in his bid to renew the striker’s terms on a new deal.

The experienced forward has been in top form for Napoli once again this season, scoring 12 goals in 29 appearances, sparking a battle for his signature as a result.

The report states that the Reds are preparing a three-year deal for Mertens, with Jurgen Klopp needing attacking reinforcements as the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri prepare to leave. Read more…