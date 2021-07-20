Liverpool double money as star’s exit is confirmed; two more to follow

Liverpool have confirmed that Marko Grujic has completed a permanent move to Porto, with the fee seeing the Reds double their initial investment on the player.

The Serbia international was Jurgen Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager in 2016, arriving in a £5.2m deal from Red Star Belgrade. But he failed to win over his manager and endured four different loan spells away.

Now the most recent of these, at FC Porto, has resulted in a permanent £10.5m move to the Portuguese giants.

Indeed, Grujic made only 16 appearances in all competitions during five years at Anfield.

Liverpool confirmed his exit in a short statement on their official website.

“The Serbia international returns to the Portuguese club after making 39 appearances and scoring two goals during a loan spell in 2020-21.

“Grujic joined up with Klopp’s squad for this month’s pre-season training camp in Austria and will now bid farewell to link up with Porto permanently.

“Everyone at Liverpool FC thanks Marko for his contributions to the club and wishes him the best in his future career.”

Grujic also spent two seasons on loan at Hertha Berlin and has also had a spell with Cardiff.

His eight Premier League appearances for Liverpool were all as a substitute and he featured on eight further occasions. He spent the second half of the 2017-18 season on loan at Cardiff.

Awoniyi, Phillips to follow Grujic

The Reds will soon see their coffers further boosted by two more sales close to going through.

Taiwo Awoniyi will be the next out of the exit door. Awoniyi will make his move to Union Berlin permanent. Liverpool have accepted a bid of £6.5m and the striker will undergo a medical today.

The Reds have also negotiated a 10% sell-on clause in both these deals.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will also say a reluctant goodbye to Nathanial Phillips.

The 24-year-old has put himself firmly in the shop window for a new club after his stellar performances last season. Amid a host of defensive injuries for the Reds, the Englishman stepped up to lead Klopp’s line. Indeed, he often played alongside youngster Rhys Williams, such was the lack of options.

However, having had a taste of first-team football, Phillips is ready to move on this summer. With Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all returning to fitness, the Reds have also signed £36million Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

According to recent reports, Klopp wants to keep Phillips around next season.

However, should he ask to leave, though, the Reds will demand £15million – a fee one Premier League club are willing to match.