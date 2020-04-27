Liverpool are reportedly preparing to offer veteran forward Dries Mertens a three-year deal in a bid to beat Chelsea and Newcastle to the Napoli star.

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the Reds are determined to win the race for the 32-year-old Belgium international, who is also wanted by Frank Lampard and Steve Bruce.

Mertens is out of contract in June and although Aurelio De Laurentiis is confident of keeping the former PSV Eindhoven star, the Napoli president is cutting it very fine in his bid to renew the striker’s terms on a new deal.

The experienced forward has been in top form for Napoli once again this season, scoring 12 goals in 29 appearances, sparking a battle for his signature as a result.

The report states that the Reds are preparing a three-year deal for Mertens, with Jurgen Klopp needing attacking reinforcements as the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri prepare to leave.

The Anfield faithful will certainly be aware of the player’s talents, given that he scored in both Champions League meetings between the two sides this season – in a 2-0 defeat to the Italian side away from home in September and then a 1-1 draw on Merseyside in November.

However, the Reds will have a battle on their hands to sign Mertens, with Lampard already said to have held a series of talks over completing a deal for the forward.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are on the brink of a massive Saudi-led takeover and are expected to splash the cash this summer – with Mertens one of a number of big games to be linked with a switch to St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly contacted Kylian Mbappe’s father in a bid to land the PSG forward this summer.

The Premier League champions in-waiting have long been linked with the France superstar, with Klopp making no secret of his admiration for the 21-year-old forward.

Now, reports in Mbappe’s homeland suggest the Reds are upping the ante regarding a sensational transfer, with Klopp himself making contact to sound out the logistics of a future deal.

According to Le10sport in France, Klopp has reached out to the player’s father, Wilfried Mbappe, with Liverpool in the market for a big name in case Sadio Mane departs for pastures new. Read more…