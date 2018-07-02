Liverpool end interest in two keepers as new name enters frame

Liverpool are believed to have ended their efforts to sign two of their top goalkeeping targets this summer, according to reports.

The Reds have long been linked with big-money moves for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Jasper Cillessen of Barcelona – but reports have suggested Jurgen Klopp does not think either is worth what is likely to be their asking prices.

Alisson has long been Klopp’s prefered target, but with Real Madrid having strongly been linked with a move, reports on Monday claim Chelsea are ready to pip all their rivals by meeting Roma’s €70m (£61.9m) asking price.

Netherlands keeper Cillessen had appeared to be Klopp’s back-up option, and despite reports over the weekend that Barcelona had slashed his asking price to just €30million, it seems the Reds boss may have other ideas.

A report on Sunday claimed Klopp is ready to stand by Loris Karius in goal next season; that despite his two glaring errors in the Champions League final back in May.

However, Klopp is believed to be considering moves for two other goalkeeping options, with Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha also mentioned as a target last month.

The Reds have also been linked with Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic, who caught the eye in Croatia’s penalty shoot-out win against Denmark on Sunday evening.

The 33-year-old has raised his profile after some impressive performances in Russia this summer, while any move for the former Hajduk Split man would be Liverpool’s second raid on Monaco this summer, having already signed Fabinho in a €55million deal back in May.

