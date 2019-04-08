Liverpool duo can’t play together; Man Utd ace told to take a hike

Liverpool readers are worried about two stars lining up together against Porto, while some Man Utd fans have had enough of Paul Pogba – all in our forum.

Not an easy game, but we must win it to set us up quite nicely for the weekend match.

Like Rob, I would go with Fabinho, Henderson and Keita in midfield, with Milner at left-back, and rest Matip and Wijnaldum.

Also Shaqiri needs to come on as a sub, hopefully with the result going well

Songman

I’ve yet to see a game where we’ve played well with Fabinho and Kieta in the team.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Lallana came into the midfield for this game.

Perhaps something like..

Allison

TAA, Matip, VVD, Milner

Lallana, Fabinho, Hendo

Salah, Firmino, Mané

gingerlfc

I’m really not sure about this one, I think we’ll win but then I’m always a glass half full person, but I don’t think it will be the walkover a lot of people expect, fingers crossed I’d start Hendo in midfield and put Milner at left back, we’ll miss Robbo that’s for sure but we should, by now, be capable of progressing without him, apart from that I think the team pretty much picks itself.

YNWA RIP the 96

Scouser in exile

That’s it scouser mate. Its going to be a tough two legs. They will

Make it very difficult at Anfield by sitting in

Clean sheet is needed.

I fancy us at home againest anyone

Sean the sailor

Rebuild with genuine players like Brooks and Doucouré in cmf. Pogba and their likes can do a running jump.

Zico

The problem with a bad apple is not just its bad, it contaminates the other apples. I am talking about the attitude of Pogba. And besides, he’s not that good anyway. Top class means consistent top performances and against top opposition.

I agree with Blacky and have been saying it all along. The club should focus on young players and build a team. Yes it may take 3 seasons without challenging but had we done that after SAF we’d already have the team by now. As it is we are in danger of doing a Liverpool, claiming just a tweak every season and how next season will, be our season. We’ve done that for 6 years and I can easily see that 6 becoming 7 then 8 then 10.

MacGuffin

When was the last time Pogba played well or influenced a game? He was marked out of the game against PSG before the red card. Missed the return and has done nothing in the games since. Talented but inconsistent and selfish. He certainly isnt worth 500m/wk but Wudturd and the Glazers only see commercial value and therein lies the real problem. The best thing that could happen to him and his scumbag agent is to move to RM because

their fans will soon suss him out for what he really is, a flat track bully. Swap him for Varane + Isco, I’d take that in a nano second!

yorkshireman200

@Yorkshire, good call. I feel that Woodward will delude himself into thinking that keeping Pogba at all costs will somehow please the fans.

We desperately need to rip up the ill fated player recruitment and acquisition template that has failed us so badly these past 6 years.

moral

Sell pogba then what ? I swear some of you are playing FIFA; This notion of its ok if we don’t challenge for another 3-4 seasons we will get it right ffs. Geez you’ve been saying this since 2013 it’s 6 fecking years later this is supposed to be the biggest club in the world isn’t it? If the penny hasn’t dropped I’ll spell it out again the whole thing is run as a circus act it’s not 1 2 or three seasons we will never challenge under this GOD forsaking ownership! Moral the so called powers that be will not open their eyes no matter how bad it gets. They completely ignored the January window and just one defensive reinforcement may have helped into the final part of the season instead we are witnessing the same catastrophic errors by the usual culprits at the back who still steal a living from the club! This is on the Board always has been!!!

united_we_win

Yorkshire – let’s not try to change history here. Up until about 4 games ago Pogba was looking like the best midfielder in Europe. Goals and assists we’re flying and he was on top of his game. His assist for Griezmann in the France game was world class. Yes he’s had a couple of stinkers but since Ole has come in he’s been a revelation!

If he has 3 bad games in 15 then that’s not bad is it?

happyhurling

Happy, we’ve spent money but the recruitment has been terrible, led by the wrong people and partially driven by how much we’ll get back in shirt sales and sponsorship deals.

The succession planning for Fergie retiring was terrible, we screwed up all of Moyes’ targets and left him with no option but the sack. I think if we’d have got van Gaal his world class attacking players he’d have done alright. Mourinho wanted proper centre backs and constantly dug out the owners for not getting his targets and investing enough.

All our recruitment seems to be led through the likes of Jorge Mendes and Mino Raiola and we’ve not discovered any hidden gems in years.

We’re miles behind City in terms of first team quality, and miles behind Liverpool in terms of desire and application.

We need a DoF desperately, we need to cut our obscene top end wages and to stop renewing contracts for poor performers. Then we should buy the best young British and European talent available and put it through the Phelan/McKenna coaching system.

Mike2005

Both Doucoure & Richarlison would be a huge,huge improvements on Matic,Herrera,MCT and Lukaku! Richarlison is a very quick player indeed,looks a world star compared to Lukaku.

redblood

no complaints.we were poor and everton should have scored 2 or 3.

we are mentally weak away from home and i don’t think we won 1

battle on that pitch today.niles looked half a sleep and mkt

was absolutely awful.2nd best in every department and we got what

we deserved.well beaten and 1-0 flattered us.watford,leichester,

wolves and burnley won’t fear us at all thats for sure.

steve68

So the usual terrible performance as soon as we come up against a decently good side

AWAY.Considering what was at stake.These players should be ashamed of themselves.There was no desire shown at any point in the game,no urgency.At no point did we even look like even knicking a goal.The attempts stand 21-7.They had thrice as many attempts as us and to think this is a team who are challenging seriously for a top 4 place…The referee was inept giving every 50/50 decision to them but it’s because we were hardly even appealing that’s because we don’t know how to win certain types of games.

Worst player on the pitch AMN.Why is this guy even playing.I’ve been against him at every turn espescially in that position where he was so exposed today and so was his inexperience.Where’s Jenkinson!!!

Second worst player was Ozil.The guy was losing the ball without even actually trying to do something with it.Can’t wait to get this 350k excuse of a player out from our team because whenever we’ve needed him the most,he’s mostly always gone missing.

We are punching way above are weight in the PL.In reality,we are on everton’s level.Soon we’ll be even weaker then them.

the specialone

I cant single anyone out as it was a complete ****show from every player on the pitch.

This is why top 4 is not going to happen with this squad.

muffler_1

I really want to believe that the desire has changed but I can only see it slightly changed.From the behaviour I saw from our players today,it seemed that they conceded defeat before even entering the pitch.None of them seemed to be angry about the result.It was capitulation.Why are we so nervous agaisnt top teams,away.It’s a mentality thing that has existed for the past decade.It’s almost like these players say to each other hey let’s just not get embarrased here.

Their first eleven was much better than ours.This is everton we’re talking about.

So this team really wants to blow up our best chance of finishing in the top 4 Under Kronke.Spuds will finish in the top 4 considering their fixtures.That leaves us to battle with Chelsea and man utd for the last spot.

the specialone