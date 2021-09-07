Liverpool duo prompted Klopp to turn down signing of £21m midfielder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly turned down the chance to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus earlier this summer for two very good reasons.

Following Georginio Wijnaldum’s free transfer exit and subsequent switch to PSG, the Reds were fully expected to sign a replacement for the Dutchman – with Neuhaus strongly tipped to make a move to Merseyside and join up with his fellow countryman Klopp.

But, having only signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig over the summer, Liverpool decided against strengthening their engine room. Klopp instead decided to give more chances to injury-hit star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and highly-regarded youngster Harvey Elliott.

And now a report in the Daily Mirror claims that Monchengladbach were keen to offload Neuhaus. Indeed, they offered the Anfield outfit the chance to snap up the 24-year-old.

The report adds that the Reds would have been able to sign Neuhaus for a cut-price figure of £21m. That price was deemed a bargain, given that the player is still under contract until 2024.

The Germany star has made 120 appearances for Monchengladbach in all competitions since 2018. During that time has notched 16 goals and added an impressive 20 assists.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action at Leeds this coming Sunday. The Reds have so far won two and drawn one of their opening three games.

Meanwhile, John Aldridge has railed against the nagging view that Jurgen Klopp would get the best out of a Liverpool ace if deployed in another position.

Klopp is held in the highest regard for the work he has done at Liverpool both on and off the pitch. However, one player in his ranks has frequently come under the microscope regarding the position he plays.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the world’s finest right-backs. The 22-year-old has been a constant source of assists from deep and has arguably been the Reds’ main creative threat over the past few years.

However, his defensive capabilities have often been questioned, leading to calls for a stint further forward in midfield to be tried.

Alexander-Arnold possess a sublime passing range and could undoubtedly make the cut in a more advanced role. Indeed, he played primarily as a midfielder during his time in the club’s academy.

Gareth Southgate recently deployed the Reds favourite on the right of a midfield three for England. In the second half of their comfortable 4-0 victory over Andorra, he was shifted to wing-back.

TAA should stick with where he’s best

Now, writing for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge has admitted Alexander-Arnold would take a midfield role in his stride. However, he is adamant Klopp should resist calls to remove him from right-back.

“Looking at Trent Alexander-Arnold statistics at right-back, he’s fantastic in that position,” wrote Aldridge. “The crosses that he delivers into the box, for a striker they are unbelievable.

“With the quality that he’s putting in, he’s getting better with age, better with experience.

“If Liverpool were to get another Alexander-Arnold coming through the Academy, then that’s an option to play him in midfield.

“If something was to happen down the line, Joe Gomez can play alright at right-back, and we have injuries in midfield, then Alexander-Arnold could be used there if he wants to.

“For me, Alexander-Arnold is a specialist right-back. At this point in time, that’s where he should stay.”

