Liverpool duo set for rapid exits, as star youngster receives offers

Liverpool are expected to tell two of their unwanted squad players they will be made available for transfer this week after having no involvement in Saturday’s rout at Chester.

The Reds began preparations for the new season with a 7-0 romp at their non-league neighbours, with Jurgen Klopp having plenty of positive things to say about new boys Naby Keita and Fabinho.

Liverpool fielded 22 players on Saturday, but two men not involved and now certain to leave this summer are Lazar Markovic and Connor Randall.

The Reds fielded two different teams each half, but with zero chances afforded against their sixth tier opponents, the duo are now expected to be put officially up for sale.

Right-back Randall, who has eight senior Liverpool appearances to his name, spent last season on loan with Hearts, playing 27 times, but is way down Klopp’s pecking order.

Markovic, meanwhile, faces an even bleaker future, having not made an appearance for the club under the German.

Signed by Brendan Rodgers, the Serbian arrived in a £20million deal in the summer of 2014, but has only made 34 appearances for the club – with most of his time spent away on loan.

He spent the latter half of last season with Anderlecht, but a disagreement over a fee appears to have scuppered their chances of a permanent deal. Liverpool could, however, let the 24-year-old leave for a more modest £7million.

One player who does appear to have a big future at Liverpool is 18-year-old Wales forward Ben Woodburn.

Reports on Monday suggested the Reds have received loan offers from Norwich and Sheffield United, with Klopp pondering whether to send him out on loan to further his development.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.