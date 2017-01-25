Liverpool duo ‘to be offered new deals’ but doubts over Can

After tying down Philippe Coutinho to a, Liverpool are set to turn their attentions to new deals for Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana.

Coutinho signed a new deal until 2022 making him the highest paid player in club history, and two more stars could be in line for extensions.

Lallana and Lovren are under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2019, but according to the Liverpool Echo they are set to be offered extensions.

The pair joined from Southampton in the summer of 2014 for a combined fee of £45million, and both have made a huge impact in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

One man who may not to extend his Merseyside stay is Emre Can, with Liverpool seemingly unable to reach an agreement with the player.

Negotiations started last summer, but the two parties are yet to find a resolution.

Speaking to the Echo back in November, the German said: “Yes, the club have spoken to my agent.

“The talks are going very good. I have one-and-a-half years left. I am still under contract and it is my agent’s work (to sort it out). I am very happy here at Liverpool.”