Liverpool have been advised to go out to sign Kalidou Koulibaly and partner him up with Virgil van Dijk in what would be the “world’s best central defensive partnership”.

The advice comes from former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf, who claims that Liverpool signing the Napoli powerhouse would sent fear around the world and would surely ‘guarantee’ another season of Reds dominance.

Koulibaly has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, having become one of the best centre-backs in Europe and the Champions League in recent seasons.

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool and Manchester United will go head-to-head for the Senegal international and, according to Le10 Sport, that remains the case.

It had been suggested that Koulibaly’s suitors could land the player for a cut-price €70m this summer.

However, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli insists that isn’t the case and the player will only leave if their full asking price is met.

Nonetheless, World Cup winner Leboeuf still reckons Koulibaly would be a shrewd signing for Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool would be a good fit with Van Dijk, that would be fantastic,” Leboeuf said in the Daily Express.

“Paris Saint-Germain as well with Marquinhos, there would be two great central defenders.

“I think Chelsea will need a player like that, I don’t know if Koulibaly will be interested, but even if they have two very good central defenders, Koulibaly I think belongs to another level and would fit very well.

“But definitely, I know he has a link with Liverpool, Van Dijk and Koulibaly at the back – my God, that’s going to be another Red season I guess.

“You have to make a choice at certain points. The question was ‘what is the best fit for Koulibaly?’ and definitely with Van Dijk, and when you’re a defender like Koulibaly, that would be the best central defence in the world,” he added.

Leboeuf rules Man Utd out of Koulibaly running

Of the clubs linked with Koulibaly, it is Man Utd most commonly linked.

But Leboeuf does not think they’re good enough these days to spike the player’s interest.

“I will never ask him to go to Manchester United for many reasons,” he added.

“I want him to win some stuff and I think Manchester United is not the club that they used to be and they’re not ready to win stuff.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool will look to secure the futures of three star men after they chose not to follow through with their interest in Chelsea-bound Timo Werner.