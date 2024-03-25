Liverpool ecstatic as Ratcliffe pulls Man Utd out of race for dazzling forward, with different star wanted

Liverpool stand a much better chance of signing Johan Bakayoko as Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in the PSV ace.

Bakayoko is a Belgian right winger who spent time in the Club Brugge and Anderlecht academies before landing at PSV in summer 2019. Bakayoko worked his way up the PSV setup before forcing himself into the senior squad in July 2022.

The left-footed attacker, who loves to cut inside from the right flank, has since notched 15 goals and 18 assists in 77 games for the Dutch giants. That includes eight goals and 13 assists from 40 appearances so far this term.

Given Bakayoko’s favoured position, his pace and his excellent dribbling ability, he has been heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool to succeed from Mo Salah.

The Reds are understood to be keeping tabs on the 11-cap Belgium international in case the Saudis return with an irresistible offer for Salah later this year.

However, Liverpool have been joined by rivals Man Utd and Man City in admiring Bakayoko.

But it now looks like the wide man is far more likely to end up at Liverpool or City. As per an update from German source Fussball News, while Bakayoko is on Man Utd’s ‘shortlist’, it is increasingly unlikely Erik ten Hag’s side will launch an offer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team of INEOS data experts feel Michael Olise would be a better signing to improve the right wing position.

Man Utd want Olise over Bakayoko

With a price tag of £60m, Olise will cost more than Bakayoko as the latter can be signed for between €50-60m (£43-51m).

Ratcliffe, though, feels Olise would be worth every penny. After all, the 22-year-old has already proven himself to be a top performer in the English top flight, whereas it might take Bakayoko time to adjust to his new environment.

Plus, Ratcliffe wants to snare the ‘best in class’ British players for Man Utd, and Olise fits into this category as he is able to represent either England or France at international level.

Liverpool will be delighted that Man Utd have moved on from Bakayoko, as with Ratcliffe’s money the Red Devils could have been a serious threat.

Of course, Liverpool still need to overcome City if they are to win the race for the deadly 20-year-old. As the report comes from Germany, it also mentions Borussia Dortmund as a possible destination for Bakayoko.

