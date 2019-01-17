Liverpool edging closer to move for £60m-rated forward

Liverpool are reportedly edging closer to completing a deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Moanes Dabour this month.

The Reds sold Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth for £19m, while Divock Origi is being linked with a surprise loan move to Liverpool’s title rivals Tottenham.

That could leave the door open for another attacker to arrive at Anfield in January, and the Tutto Mercato Web reports that Dabour is keen on a switch to Merseyside.

The Israeli frontman finished top of the Austrian Bundesliga scoring charts with 22 league goals last season as his side won the title.

However, football finance expert Kieran Maguire claims that the Reds may have to pay up to £60million to land the 26-year-old, although a fee of around £22m has previously been reported and looks much more believable.

It’s claimed Klopp sees the Dabbur as his preferred long-term replacement for Daniel Sturridge, who will be out of contract at Anfield this summer and is yet to be offered fresh terms.