Liverpool hoping to emulate transfer masterclass with surprise Villa move

Liverpool are hoping to catch lightning in a bottle twice with an Aston Villa raid that has drawn similarities to a previous transfer success story.

The Reds are hoping to bounce back from a sub-par season that saw them within a whisker of missing out on Champions League football. Injuries hit hard, but one player who remained a consistent performer down the stretch was Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman was surprisingly allowed to leave as a free agent in a decision that was panned by Gary Neville.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Wijnaldum’s exit has left Jurgen Klopp mulling whether to bring in a direct replacement.

Several names have been linked, including a Bundesliga star tipped to have been their No. 1 target.

Progress on that front recently hit a brick wall, and per the Daily Record, a new candidate has been lined up.

Citing the Sunday Post, they reveal that Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn is now a transfer target.

The 26-year-old makes Dean Smith’s midfield tick and boasts an all-action style that would seemingly be to Klopp’s liking.

McGinn is currently starring for Scotland at Euro 2020, and such a move would share similarities with the acquisition of Andy Robertson.

The left-back was a low-profile signing from a team further down the table in Hull in 2017. However, since arriving, nothing Robertson has done has gone under the radar.

The Scot has developed into one of the world’s best left backs and was bought for just £8m.

A figure of at least £20m is touted as being required to seal McGinn’s signature. For a proven Premier League performer entering the prime years of his career, that would represent tremendous value.

McGinn’s rapid rise since moving to England in 2018 has reportedly got Liverpool’s transfer team ‘excited.’

However, Villa will be under no pressure to sell given McGinn’s current deal runs until 2025. Furthermore, rumours of a blockbuster Jack Grealish exit continue to ramp up.

As such, Villa will be doing everything within their power to convince their talisman to stay, and selling McGinn would be a bad way to start.

Liverpool star told to justify hype

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas claims that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has serious questions to answer over the impact he has at the top level.

Speaking to BBC Sport, ex-Spain international Fabregas called on Thiago to show more of his quality for his country.

“Thiago, without any doubt, he has got fantastic qualities,” the pundit said. “He started very young at Barcelona, I played with him for a year.

“I think it’s time for Thiago to basically do something big in a big tournament. He has been now at the Euros, he has been at the World Cup, he never really played too much.

“So I think he needs to find a consistency to show the whole world that he really has top top level to show it at the biggest stage.”

READ MORE: Dortmund join forces to scupper Liverpool, Chelsea and give striker transfer dream