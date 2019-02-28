Liverpool look like having a clear path to signing young Sporting Lisbon talent Felix Correia after Barcelona’s interest in the young winger was shelved.

The 18-year-old is tipped for a big future in the game, having shone at youth level for Portugal and has already drawn comparisons to Ousmane Dembele, reports Spanish outlet Don Balon.

But amid claims in the Portuguese press he could be made available for around €10m this summer, it was Barcelona who had been reported as leading the race to sign the talented teenager.

However, it’s now suggested Barcelona’s interest in Correira has eased, with the club prioritising their transfer funds elsewhere and seemingly deeming Correia not yet ready for first-team squad contention.

And, according to the Spanish outlet, that will allow Liverpool the chance to move in for the player and bring him into their Under-23s set-up with a view to him pushing for a first-team spot in the years ahead.

Arsenal are also suggested as potential suitors for the player, with Unai Emery, like Jurgen Klopp, also showing a penchant for signing young stars and developing them into big-name stars of the future.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane, meanwhile, has admitted that his backheel goal against Watford on Wednesday night was a lucky moment in a stellar combined team effort.

