A brief yet emphatic report claims Liverpool are ‘selling Curtis Jones’ and the Reds have now made an ‘enquiry’ into the signing of his replacement, who is on Manchester United’s midfield shortlist.

Liverpool and Jones remain ‘far, far away’ from agreeing a contract extension, according to Fabrizio Romano. And with the Scouser poised to enter the final year of his deal, Liverpool don’t want to allow the midfielder to leave on a free 12 months from now.

The Reds did allow Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate to run their respective contracts down. However, the difference there was Liverpool desperately wanted both players to re-sign and pushed up until the very end, and there’s not the same strength of feeling with Jones.

Accordingly, talks over a transfer to Inter Milan – who pushed to sign the 25-year-old in January – are well underway.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently revealed the Serie A champions have thus far offered €25m / £21m for Jones.

Liverpool are holding out for €30m / £25m, though there is an expectation this is a deal that will get done, especially after Jones personally approved the switch.

And according to the latest from Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Liverpool ‘are selling Curtis Jones’.

Little else was reported on the matter beyond that brief yet emphatic statement, primarily because the article centred on a Juventus player who could now takes the spot Jones is vacating at Anfield.

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Liverpool and Man Utd make ‘enquiries’ for Khephren Thuram

France international, Khephren Thuram, is the player in question. Turkish giant Galatasaray have made an ‘enquiry’ into the 25-year-old’s signing, and both Liverpool and Man Utd have reportedly followed suit with enquiries of their own.

The report stated: ‘Not only have Galatasaray recently enquired about him, but the midfielder – according to Tuttojuve.com – is an option for Liverpool (who are selling Curtis Jones) and Manchester United.’

Regarding cost, the report stressed ‘initial discussions could start around €45-50 million’. That roughly equates to £39m-£43m.

Thuram is known to be on Man Utd’s midfield shortlist, though isn’t particularly high up.

The Red Devils have banked Ederson from Atalanta and are now fixing their gaze on Mateus Fernandes (West Ham), Alex Scott (Bournemouth) and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle).

Inflated Premier League market could aid overseas transfers

However, as we’re seeing in the case of Elliot Anderson, the market for Premier League players has rapidly inflated, and there may be far better value to be had in other leagues.

Man Utd have chosen NOT to enter the bidding for Anderson who Manchester City have already seen a gigantic £121m (£106m plus £15m in add-ons) bid rejected for.

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Nottingham Forest want at least £120m guaranteed before waving goodbye to Anderson, and Man Utd understandably have determined the cost does not match the product.

Fernandes, meanwhile, is valued by West Ham at an eye-watering £85m, while Newcastle want £100m for Tonali. Bournemouth have slapped a heavy £80m price tag on Scott.

If the Red Devils baulk at those sky high asking prices, they could switch their attention to players like Thuram, where a battle with Liverpool could await.

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