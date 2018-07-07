Liverpool, Everton dealt blow over landing €100m Barcelona star

Yerry Mina’s agent insists the defender intends to stay at Barcelona and claims he is unaware of any bids for his client from Premier League clubs.

Colombia defender Mina scored three goals in three appearances in the finals, including a stoppage-time equaliser against England, as Colombia were eventually knocked 4-3 on penalties.

The 23-year-old’s future though at Barcelona does not look quite as bright as he would like and he has been linked with a loan move away from the Camp Nou.

Barca are poised to sign Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet and Marca claim a deal to sign Gremio’s Arthur Melo is also on the cards, which would leave Barca needing to free up a non-EU place in their squad.

The former Palmeiras man only moved to the Spanish champions in January, but speculation in recent days has suggested both Liverpool and Everton are keen to sign the powerful centre-half.

Mina though has a €100m release clause in his contract, and his agent/uncle Jair Mina told a Spanish radio station: “I’m not aware of any bids.

“The player has a contract with Barcelona and wants to stay at Barcelona.”

However, he then went on to hint that his future at the Nou Camp depends on Barca’s plans.

“We’re going to see what the situation is with the club, but we don’t have any information.

“He moved in January to succeed at a big club and Barca are a big club.

“He is convinced he will get the chance to do big things and our idea is that he stays where he is.”

Mina has made six appearances so far for Barcelona, including five in LaLiga.

