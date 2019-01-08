Liverpool, Everton in battle for cut-price €40m Portugal sensation

Liverpool and Everton are being tipped to go head to head in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes this month.

Fernandes joined Sporting from Sampdoria in 2017, for a fee in the region of €10m, and scored 16 goals and laid on 20 assists in a hugely impressive first season for the Portuguese giants.

That form led to rumours of that the 24-year-old would leave last summer but after a move never materialised, Fernandes has continued where he left off last season, so far scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists this term.

And now, according to Portuguese publication ​A BOLA, the two Merseyside clubs are ready to battle to land the Portugal international in January.

Fernandes is said to have a €100m release clause in his contract, but the report goes on to state that given Sporting’s current financial situation the midfielder would be available for a cut-price €40m in this window.

Neither ​Liverpool or Everton were expected to be particularly busy this month, but the potential availability of a player of the standard of Fernandes is said to be tempting both to splash out on a player who could be an absolute bargain at that price.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have reportedly rejected suggestions they are closing on a £27million January swoop for Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur. Read the full story here…

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!