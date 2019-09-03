Liverpool, Everton leading chase for teenage Wigan attacker

Liverpool and Everton are reportedly among a host of Premier League clubs tracking Wigan’s teenage striker Joe Gelhardt.

The 17-year-old is viewed as one of the Championship’s hottest prospects, and will this week represent England Under-18s for the first time.

Born in Netherton, Gelhardt is a boyhood Liverpudlian but joined Wigan as a 10-year-old, and his progress has since been monitored by Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Gelhardt impressed for the Latics against Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup back in February, a game that was attended by Reds’ Academy director Alex Inglethorpe.

The left-footed forward made his senior debut for Wigan as a 16-year-old, appearing in an EFL Cup defeat at Rotherham in August 2018.

He made his league bow for Paul Cook’s men as a half-time sub away at Birmingham and came off the bench in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley at the DW Stadium.

Gelhardt is contracted to Wigan until 2021, but with the Reds selling Bobby Duncan to Fiorentina, there would appear to be a vacancy in the forward department of their Under-23 squad.

Everton, like Liverpool, have also made regular checks on the player, while Wolves, Leicester and Chelsea also have Gelhardt on their radar.

