Liverpool, Everton rocked as Spurs enter battle for £25m Barcelona man

Spurs have joined Everton and Liverpool in the race to sign a midfielder next summer, according to a report.

Recent reports suggested that Jurgen Klopp could break an 16-year-long truce and make a move for on-loan Toffees star Andre Gomes.

The Wistle claims that the German has cast his eyes upon midfielder Andre Gomes, who is currently on a season-long loan at the Toffees from Barcelona.

Gomes followed Yerry Mina to Merseyside in the summer, becoming the third player to swap the Catalan giants for Goodison Park this summer.

Gomes would be the first player since Abel Xavier in 2002 to trade blue for red on Merseyside should a deal be completed.

The midfielder has apparently impressed Klopp with a string of impressive displays, one of which he saw first hand during the recent Merseyside Derby.

However, according to The Telegraph, the two Merseyside clubs are no longer alone in their battle, with Spurs now competing for Gomes’ signature.

He is expected to complete a permanent switch away from Barcelona in 2019 having become surplus to requirements, and may be available for £25m.